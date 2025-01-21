Ministry upholds commitment to preserve Gżira garden after court rejects council’s appeal

No part of Gżira’s Council of Europe Garden will be used to relocate a petrol station, the lands ministry said after a civil court rejected an appeal to annul the permit.

On 15 January, the civil court rejected the Gżira local council’s appeal to annul a permit that relocates the petrol station near Manoel Island to an area near the Council of Europe Garden.

While the ministry acknowledged this judgement, it said that it will stand by its position that no public land in the area will be used to relocate the petrol station.

“The Gżira garden should serve as an open space that can be enjoyed by everyone,” the ministry’s statement says.

This case concerns a an application presented in 1999 to relocate the petrol station on Gżira’s waterfront to an area some 100m further up the same road.

Originally, the petrol pump and an adjacent kiosk had to be relocated because of a proposed road project linking the Strand to Regional Road, but the controversial project was aborted.

Yet the application was approved 20 years later during a PA planning commission meeting. Initial appeals filed by the Gżira council to the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal and the Court of Appeal were turned down.

This caused a rift between Gżira’s mayor at the time, Conrad Borg Manche, and the Labour Party in government. Manche was a member of the Labour Party at the time, but went on to resign from the party citing a departure from socialist principles.

Eventually, the administrative review tribunal revoked a decision by the Lands Authority to take back part of the Gżira garden. The authority wanted to take away 930sq.m of land from the Council of Europe Garden on the Gzira promenade to give it to the owner of a petrol station.