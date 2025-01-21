Non-recycled mixed waste decreased by 23% in 2022 and 2023: Miriam Dalli

The Maltese government has reported substantial progress in waste management, with a notable reduction in non-recycled waste and increases in organic and recyclable waste collection between 2022 and 2023.

Preliminary data revealed that non-recycled mixed waste decreased by 23% during this period.

Tabling the information in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Eve Borg Bonello on Tuesday, the Environment Minister said the collection of organic waste rose by over 30%, and recyclable waste collection saw an approximate 45% increase.

Miriam Dalli attributed these results to ongoing reforms and investments, emphasising the public's role in achieving these milestones. Measures such as harmonised waste collection schedules across localities, legal requirements for waste separation, and differentiated landfill fees have contributed to these improvements, she said.

Key initiatives included the launch of the "Bring Your Own Container" (BYOC) scheme in April 2024, with over 290 establishments participating, encouraging the use of reusable containers. Smart waste depots were also piloted in Gozo to enhance commercial waste separation.

Infrastructural advancements have been pivotal, according to the minister, with a €40,000-capacity Multi-Material Recovery Facility operational since 2023 and a glass separation facility in Sant’Antnin facility processing 52,000 bottles per hour.

She insisted the opening of four Re-Use Centres further supports the circular economy by extending the life cycle of products.

The environment minister said government has invested significantly in public cleaning and waste treatment infrastructure, spending over €70 million in 2022, €66 million in 2023, and an anticipated €67 million in 2024. Projects include a €200 million Waste-to-Energy Plant and a planned 74,300-tonne capacity organic waste processing facility.

Dalli stated that these initiatives aim to provide Malta with a holistic and sustainable waste management system.