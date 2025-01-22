High court rules that law allowing conversion of court expenses into jail breaches human rights

The Constitutional Court has ruled that a legal provision giving the Court Registrar unfettered discretion to convert court expenses into jail term breaches human rights.

The landmark judgment was delivered by Mr Justice Ian Spiteri Bailey in a case instituted by a prison inmate, who is serving a four-year jail term.

Fernando Gonzalo-Noel Sanchez had filed proceedings in front of the First Hall of the Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction in 2023, challenging the legal provision that allows unpaid court expenses to be translated into jail time.

Sanchez had been sentenced to four years in prison in October 2022 after admitting to injuring several people and resisting arrest when under the influence of drugs. He had also been ordered to pay court expenses, which totalled €23,000 according to a bill drawn up by the Court Registrar.

Nonetheless, Sanchez failed to pay the expenses and the Court Registrar filed a court application to convert the amount into 2,004 days in prison. This meant that Sanchez faced the prospect of spending six more years in jail.

Judge Spiteri Bailey noted that the Criminal Code gave the Court Registrar “absolute discretion” to determine the manner by which a pending court bill should be enforced. The law states that a pending bill can either be converted into a civil debt or converted into jail time at a rate of €11.65 per day.

He also noted that the law gave the court no discretion to determine the length of the jail term when it is petitioned by the Registrar to convert a pending bill into prison time.

“This breaches the principle of proportionality,” the judge said, ruling that the provision in the Criminal Code breached human rights as enshrined in the Constitution and the European Convention for Human Rights.

The judge did not award moral damages given that the conversion of court expenses into jail time has not yet happened because the Magistrate’s Court was waiting for the constitutional proceedings to end.

However, he did acknowledge that when Sanchez’s case would come again before the Magistrate’s Court, the magistrate would have their hands tied unless the Criminal Code is amended. The judge ordered that the ruling be communicated to the Justice Minister to draft the necessary legal changes.

Despite the legal victory, lawyers for Sanchez are expected to appeal the judgment since the Constitutional Court gave no “effective remedy” despite acknowledging that the lower court would still have its hands tied unless the law is changed. As things stand, Sanchez still runs the risk of having the court expenses converted into six more years of jail despite the law being declared in breach of human rights.

Sanchez was represented in the constitutional case by lawyers Kevin Dingli and Suzanne Shaw.