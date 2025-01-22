Electronic tagging Bill gets unanimous parliamentary approval

A Bill to introduce electronic tagging for people convicted of certain offences received unanimous parliamentary approval on Tuesday.

Electronic tagging will not be permitted for offences carrying a penalty of two or more years.

The system also cannot be used in cases of domestic violence, gender-based violence, family maintenance disputes, child access issues, or child abuse. But tagging may be ordered in domestic violence cases where a temporary protection order is issued. In such instances, victims may choose to wear an electronic tag, which would trigger an alarm if the aggressor approaches.

At the committee stage, Camilleri said the government has included a proposed amendment to allow the use of electronic monitoring as a direct measure for victim protection. This would involve providing victims with specialised devices—not wearable on the leg—that would immediately alert them if their aggressor was nearby, he explained.

He added that victims of domestic violence could also receive additional assistance to complement other tools available, even if not on a voluntary basis.

Camilleri stated that introducing tagging would improve the system, though it should not be seen as “perfect.” He noted that while the system has been successful in some countries, it has failed in others.

He said the PN agreed with the offences listed as exemptions in the bill and suggested the government could address bail at a later stage.

Camilleri emphasised that the reform prioritises victims by offering them greater protection while also providing offenders with an opportunity for rehabilitation.