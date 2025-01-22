Parents' decision to move children from school because of gay teacher unites MPs in condemnation

The decision of a couple to withdraw their children from St. Clare College Primary School because their son’s teacher is gay has brought MPs from both big parties together against discrimination and segregation.

The couple, who told the Times of Malta that they’re a "Christian family," cited their personal values as the reason for the decision. They were reportedly uncomfortable with their son being taught by teacher Stefan Vassallo.

The parents insisted that while they respected others', they believed that their children should not be "mixing with people who are not straight." Following this, they sought to transfer their children to what they deemed a "more suitable" environment. The mother later stated that while she did not doubt Vassallo’s professionalism, his identity did not align with her expectations for her children’s education.

Vassallo, who is also an advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion, responded to the incident by expressing his pain and frustration.

In a letter addressing the matter, Vassallo stressed that shielding children from LGBTQ+ individuals perpetuates harmful stereotypes and teaches exclusion.

The school firmly stood by Vassallo, rejecting the parents’ request to change their son’s teacher, prompting the parents to try to send their children to a different school.

Reacting to the story, education minister Clifton Grima commended the school for its handling of the situation and emphasised that the focus should remain on giving children the tools they need to reach their potential, rather than on the personal lives of educators.