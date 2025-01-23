MAM council unanimously approves directives for primary health care doctors, gets vote of confidence

The council of the Medical Association of Malta unanimously approved a vote of confidence in its leadership, the union announced on Thursday.

The MAM’S highest-ranking officials President Martin Balzan, General Secretary John Paul Tabone, and Vice-President Jeffrey Bonnici were all unanimously approved.

The council also unanimously approved directives to doctors working in primary health care on Friday 24 January, and Tuesday 28 January where only Paola, Mosta, and Floriana will open for 24 hours from 8am to 8am the next day.

The union has registered a trade dispute with the government over the transfer of patients to private hospitals after MAM said the government had not consulted the union about the initiative.

The union has directed its members not to authorise the transfer of patients seeking non-serious emergency care at Mater Dei Hospital to private hospitals.

On Monday, the Health Minister defended outsourcing emergency care, saying government taking proactive steps to ease pressure on Mater Dei Hospital.

Earlier this week it was revealed some 200 doctors forming part of the union petitioned to hold an extraordinary general meeting, demanding a vote of no-confidence in the union leadership.

In a letter sent to the MAM committee on Friday, the doctors requested an EGM within ten days "to address serious concerns regarding governance, communication and recent actions by the leadership.”

The Opposition has slammed government’s response to what it claims is a crisis in the health sector, with Health spokesperson Adrian Delia telling parliament “government will not solve the crisis it created.”

After MaltaToday reached out for comment, nurses union president Paul Pace said nurses stationed at the affected health centres will continue to carry out their duties.