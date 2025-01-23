Desirei Grech to continue serving as Birkirkara mayor for next three months as deadlock persists

In last year’s local council election, no party obtained a majority in Birkirkara. The PN and PL elected six councillors each, and independent candidate Kaylocke Buhagiar obtained the seventh seat.

Buhagiar had been elected to the council on the Labour ticket in the 2019 local council election, but ditched the party to contest independently in the 2024 vote.

The PL councillors had been trying to broker a deal with Buhagiar in the hopes of securing a majority on the council. In this deal, Buhagiar was offered the position of mayor for a period of two and a half years, after which a Labour Party mayor would take over.

However, Labour councillor Yana Debono Grech had stated that Buhagiar rejected the deal, and wanted to be mayor for the whole five years.

Debono Grech had acted against her party’s instructions as she refused to nominate Buhagiar as mayor.