PN: Government ‘gambling with national security’ as two runaways remain at large

Updated at 5:58pm with Labour Party statement

The government is gambling with national security by allowing two runaway passengers from a New Year’s emergency landing to roam while at large, the Nationalist Party said.

In a press statement, the Nationalist MP Darren Carabott said it is concerning that the government has stayed silent on the two men that fled an airplane during an emergency landing at the airport.

“To date, no statement has been issued about what happened, and the public remains without any explanation of what really occurred in this case,” Carabott said.

On 1 January, four passengers on a Turkish Airlines flight opened the airplane’s rear door and leapt off before running across the tarmac and jumping the airport’s security fence.

Two of the runaways were caught by police that same day, but the other passengers are still missing.

Carabott said the government is gambling with national security while the two passengers are at large, and possibly still in Malta.

He pointed out that the home affairs minister “has not even published a Facebook post to update us on the situation”.

Carabott said the Nationalist Party understands and shows solidarity with employees in the security sector that are working with limited resources.

“The government must wake up and start truly safeguarding the Maltese people by prioritizing the security of our country through actions, not just words, giving it the importance it deserves.”

The Labour Party reacted to Carabott's statement by telling him to "step out of his Facebook bubble".

It said that international reports and research have shown that national security is strong, with the Rule of Law Index placing Malta among the ten safest countries in the world.

Malta ranked 10th in the 2024 Rule of Law Index's 'order and security' factor, but placed 30th overall.

"Nationalist MP Darren Carabott is more deserving of a title such as shadow minister for social media, since he seems to conduct his political affairs there, where he is often caught on the wrong foot," the party's statement said.

The Labour Party accused Carabott of spreading fake news and the PN of attacking the authorities in their line of duty. "The PN is not interested in fighting abuse but in partisan propaganda."