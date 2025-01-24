Abela praises public-private partnership in health sector during visit to Da Vinci Hospital

Prime Minister Robert Abela has praised public-private partnership in Malta's healthcare sector during a visit at Da Vinci Hospital.

“This hospital is part of the contingency plan that is helping with the industrial action that the Government feels do not have a place as they are causing patients to suffer”, Prime Minister Abela said during his visit. Abela was accompanied by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela.

This agreement between the government and private healthcare providers aims to reduce pressure on the public healthcare system, mostly at Mater Dei Hospital's emergency department.

The Prime Minister was shown new medical equipment, including an MRI scanner partially funded through European and public funds. This investment is part of Malta's allocation from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for 2021-2027.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the private sector is benefiting from European funds.

The visit comes amid ongoing industrial action by the Medical Association of Malta (MAM), which has led to directives opposing patient transfers to private hospitals.

Abela also welcomed Da Vinci Hospital's private investment in expanding its emergency department to accommodate patients from Mater Dei Hospital.

“This effort reflects the commitment of the private sector to contribute to a more efficient and sustainable health system in our country”, Abela noted.