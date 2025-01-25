Friends, colleagues mourn death of Danilo De Dominicis after Thursday night motorcycle accident

The 36-year-old motorcycle driver who died in a traffic accident on Friday has been identified as Danilo De Dominicis.

According to Italian media outlets, he was from Santa Maria Capua Vetere, a town in Campania.

On Thursday evening, a tragic motorcycle accident claimed Danilo's life as he was riding through the Tal-Qroqq tunnels. Police said he lost control of his bike and collided with the tunnel walls. Emergency services rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital, but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The loss brought grief from Danillo's loved ones, while POPP, a craft beer shop where De Dominicis was both a colleague and a customer, paid tribute to him, describing him as a “very special human with a big heart and a solar energy that left a mark on anyone who knew him.”