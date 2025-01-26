Government characterised by delays and unfulfilled promises, Grech tells supporters

Government is characterised by delays and unfulfilled promises, Opposition leader Bernard Grech told supporters on Sunday.

“People have a choice - do they want a government of delays whose ambition is to fight and impeach, or do they want a government which is serene? We are not bogged down by conspiracies that are carried out in secret, and are free to decide for you,” he said.

Grech was speaking during a political event held at Żurrieq on Sunday morning.

The Nationalist leader highlighted the contrast between government's action on matters of “self-interest” and its delays in addressing public concerns.

"Where it comes to your interest policies and actions are delayed, but when it is their interest, changes are carried out immediately,” he said, in reference to government’s upcoming magisterial inquiry reform.

Grech emphasised the Nationalist Party is the only political force which can give Malta a new future.

“While others invite people to fight, we invite people to hope," he said. What we promise, we deliver. We invest your money for the greater good."

Also speaking during the event was Opposition spokesperson for health Adrian Delia, who criticised the lack of investment in the health sector.

His comments come during an ongoing dispute between the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) and the government over the outsourcing of health services due to increasing pressures on Mater Dei Hospital.

Delia thanked medical professionals for their dedication despite challenging working conditions and promised significant investment in healthcare if the PN comes to power.

Grech concluded by urging voters to trust in the PN's vision for Malta's future, stating, "If you want common sense to reign, you have one choice, the Nationalist Party."

No reference was made by the Opposition leader on court granting alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech bail after five years in custody.