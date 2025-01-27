Adrian Delia refutes accusation he was unethical when raising PQ concerning a client issue

Adrian Delia believes it is within his right to ask parliamentary questions on issues concerning his clients, insisting this does not constitute an ethical breach.

The Nationalist MP was reported to the Standards Commissioner last week by former minister Clayton Bartolo, who accused him of misusing parliamentary privilege.

“Parliamentary questions are one of the few tools of scrutiny available to MPs and I feel it would be discriminatory if I were to hold back any questions simply because the case at hand involves a private client of mine,” Delia said when contacted by MaltaToday.

The issue concerns a PQ Delia asked last December to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli concerning the unloading of containers by Enemalta plc, the State energy company.

In her reply, the minister said the issue raised by Delia was at the core of an ongoing appeal in front of the Public Contracts Review Board concerning a tender for the unloading of containers.

Dalli also noted that the dispute was between Enemalta and a private company for which the PN MP is legal counsel.

Publicly available documents obtained from the PCRB website show Delia, in his capacity as lawyer, as one of the signatories of the objection letter sent on behalf of his client.

In her reply, the minister commented that it would have been “fitting and ethical” had Delia declared his interest when making the PQ.

Now, a month later, Clayton Bartolo asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate Delia for unethical behaviour, accusing him of “not conducting himself in a manner that reflects the status and dignity of the House of Representatives”.

But the Opposition MP rejected the accusation. “Why should some people be disadvantaged because they are my clients? I have no position of power and so I cannot influence any tender, which would be the wrong thing to do.”

When it was pointed out that there is a difference between a constituent asking an MP to raise an issue of concern, and a paying client, Delia insisted these issues are bound to arise given that MPs are not full time.

“I work as a lawyer because so far MPs are part-timers, and I cannot see why I cannot ask PQs on issues that happen to concern my clients,” he said.

The Code of Ethics does not make reference to parliamentary questions however, it does require MPs to declare their professional interest or otherwise if they have “a direct interest in legislation before the House”.

MPs are expected to declare this interest “at the first opportunity, before a vote is taken on the Second Reading of a Bill”.

Although this provision concerns legislation and not PQs, another proviso of the Code of Ethics requires MPs to “adhere to the spirit and letter of the rules of the House of Representatives”.

When asked whether he should have declared his interest when making the PQ, Delia said the current rules do not apply to PQs but he would be suggesting the change.

“If the Standards Commissioner calls me in, I will propose it myself that MPs be obliged to declare any interest in PQs being asked,” he said, adding he had no problem with such a proviso.

The existing code of ethics for MPs was introduced in 1995 and proposals to update it and make it more comprehensive have so far gone unheeded.