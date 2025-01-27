Insurance lobby urges authorities to equip police for roadside drug tests

The Insurance Association Malta (IAM) has urged authorities to speed up the implementation of legal reforms and provide the police with the tools and training needed to carry out roadside drug testing effectively.

This appeal followed a meeting between the IAM and the Police Commissioner, alongside senior police officials, to discuss drug-driving and road safety.

In a statement by the IAM, the association said that both parties are committed to maintaining an open dialogue and exploring opportunities for collaboration to enhance traffic enforcement and public safety.

Central to the discussions was the importance of consistent and visible enforcement of road traffic regulations. The IAM highlighted that visible enforcement not only increases compliance among drivers but also serves as a powerful deterrent against violations.

The association reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the police in its road safety initiatives, citing its past contributions, such as the donation of breathalyser kits and efforts to improve road accident reporting efficiency.

During the meeting, the IAM expressed its concerns about the police's current inability to fully enforce laws against drug-driving due to a lack of resources and training. Last week, MaltaToday reported that police conducted less than 200 breathalyser tests in 2024.

The association pledged its support in procuring drug-testing kits and facilitating necessary training for officers, as well as assisting with future road safety initiatives.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà expressed gratitude for the IAM's support and reiterated the Malta Police Force's commitment to community partnership.

He shared that the number of road-checks conducted in 2024 had doubled compared to 2023 and stated that these inspections were carried out throughout the year to ensure ongoing compliance.

On roadside drug testing, the Commissioner confirmed that extensive research had been conducted on best practices from other countries. Detailed proposals have already been submitted to the government to outline the legal changes and tools required for effective implementation.