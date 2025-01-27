Public warned against use of vape product due to high levels of nicotine

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning regarding a vape product containing excessive levels of nicotine.

The directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health warned the public about a vape pen named Vape Roc Star 32K Puffs Dual Tank following tests which revealed that it contains an excessive volume of liquid that contains nicotine.

This can lead to the accidental consumption of a high dose of nicotine. Nicotine is acutely toxic and can endanger the safety of the user notably if the product

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or by email on [email protected].

The public is also encouraged to regularly check the Safety Gate online platform to ensure that a product is not listed as a dangerous product.