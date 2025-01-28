Labour MP Ramona Attard advocates for progress in maiden parliamentary speech

In her maiden speech to the Maltese parliament, Labour MP Romano Attard advocated for stronger civil rights to protect women, children and LGBTIQ+ people.

She honoured her parents at the start of her speech, with particular focus on her mother and all Maltese women who paved the way to her own place in parliament.

“I’m mentioning my mum because i want to recognise her and other women who could have done more and from whom the country could have benefitted from, but were not allowed to do more,” she said.

Attard said she was happy to hear discussions on work-life balance measures, but she insisted that these measures should not force women out of their careers and back into domestic life.

Moreover, while Malta has championed women’s rights in recent years, women still struggle to reach higher-status positions like directorships, she said.

Talking about family life, Attard questioned whether children should be coming back home after a day of school just to do more homework, when they could be spending time with their parents or siblings.

“If there’s work to be done outside school hours, maybe it should be done at school, under the supervision of a teacher or other students,” she said.

Attard also suggested that sports should be considered a core subject instead of an extra-curricular, and children could be given at least one hot meal during school hours.

Moreover, Attard suggested that the school system should teach children skills such as digital literacy, emotional intelligence and budgeting.

She went on to suggest that egg and sperm freezing should be encouraged more, since people are having children later on in life. She also insisted that genetic testing should be made free after a study found that most people in Malta are practically fourth cousins.

“I’m in politics to leave our country better than we found it,” she said. “We’re not here to preach false morality. We’re here to legislate.”

Attard was co-opted into parliament earlier this month, taking the place of Randolph DeBattista, who left his parliamentary seat to take up an ambassadorial post in Geneva.

Before this, Attard was president of the Labour Party. She resigned from the post last summer after a disappointing result from the party in the European election.