Momentum condemns government’s rejection of stronger anti-SLAPP protection for journalists

Momentum has condemned government’s decision to vote down in parliament anti-SLAPP amendments intended to strengthen the protection of journalists.

Momentum committee member Matthew Agius said on Thursday the party stands with the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) in condemning the government’s rejection of key anti-SLAPP amendments.

“By refusing to extend protections to domestic cases and to increase penalties for vexatious lawsuits, the government undermines press freedom and democracy,” Agius said.

Government MPs on Wednesday voted against several amendments proposed by the Nationalist Party to the anti-SLAPP legislation introduced last year, which only provides protection from abusive cases filed in foreign jurisdictions. The legislation transposes the EU anti-SLAPP directive, known as Daphne’s Law in remembrance of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, but provides for the minimum standards.

After the parliamentary vote, the IĠM said it was "disgusted" with government's action.

“The amendments sought to close loopholes, ensuring anti-SLAPP protections apply in Malta, not just transnationally. These changes, supported by the IĠM, would have strengthened transparency, accountability, and journalist protections. Instead, Robert Abela's government prioritised increasing libel damages over safeguarding free expression. Maltese journalists are not afforded by government the real safety net they deserve,” Agius said.

Momentum urged the government to stop delaying the implementation of “real anti-SLAPP protections”.

“Daphne’s Law must truly protect journalists, ensuring they can report freely without fear of legal intimidation. We remain committed to pushing for stronger legislation that truly upholds democratic values,” Momentum said.