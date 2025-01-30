Malta Chamber wants a 45-seat parliament with MPs elected from five districts

The Malta Chamber of Commerce is proposing that parliament’s size be reduced to 45 seats, with nine MPs elected from five districts across Malta.

Currently, the Maltese electorate is split into 13 electoral districts while the parliament holds 79 seats.

A policy document by the Malta Chamber outlines the group’s proposed framework for reforming parliamentary remuneration and political governance. It also tackles issues like MP remuneration and increased resources for each elected member.

In the document, the chamber says that reforms to MP’s pay must be accompanied by broader political governance reforms.

“The Malta Chamber unequivocally opposes any reform of the conditions for constitutional office holders and Members of Parliament unless such reforms are accompanied by the Malta Chamber's and OECD's recommended measures to strengthen the political governance framework,” the report says.

Moreover, the Malta Chamber’s report says that the need for adequate remuneration to attract competent individuals and deter corruption must be balanced against the risk of public outrage at excessive pay. Instead, the chamber is advocating for "fair and competitive compensation for MPs".

Apart from reducing the number of MPs to 45, the Malta Chamber is suggesting that MPs should be full-time, rather than part-time. “Today, a Maltese MP is expected to be a 'super-hero MP' – a lawmaker of complicated laws, an examiner of government's efficiency, quality contributor to debates on national issues whilst they are part-time with no resources assigned to them or by the House,” the report says.

The chamber is also proposing that MPs should be supported by a House Parliamentary Research Service, research assistants, media assistance, and constituency assistance (non-taxable grants for an office and support staff).

If an MP holds a public sector role, the Malta Chamber is suggesting that this employment status is suspended during their tenure. They should return to the equivalent position and pay they would have achieved had they remained in their public sector role.

Proposed pay structures

With a detailed breakdown of the proposed pay structures, the Malta Chamber is suggesting that an MP's basic salary should be pegged to Scale Number 3 of the Schedule of Grades of the Public Service (equivalent to the Director-General’s grade), set at €42,582 in 2024.

Pay for constitutional offices - such as prime minister, minister, parliamentary secretary and opposition leader – should be calculated as a percentage of the median average of CEO salaries in the private sector. According to the report, this is €126,557.

In this regard, the Malta Chamber suggests that the prime minister be compensated at 90% of a private CEO’s salary, amounting to €114,000 including a €71,419 additional payment.

For ministers and the opposition leader, the Malta Chamber is proposing a 75% cap amounting to €95,000 including a €52,519 additional payment. Meanwhile, the wages of parliamentary secretaries would be pegged at 65%, or €83,000 total including a €39,718 additional payment.

According to the chamber’s framework, the proposed salary increases will be implemented gradually over a five-year period. To avoid past stagnation, a commission would review compensation structures every five years, or after every general election, and make recommendations to the President of Malta. The president's decision will be final.

Additional benefits are being proposed, including cash allowances for home internet and communication, official cars, secretarial staff, drivers, and allowances to lease a constituency office, as well as research assistant staff for MPs.

The document specifies that benefits related to constituency support (office and secretarial assistance) for Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries should be separate from their executive roles.

Regarding pensions and transitional allowances, the Malta Chamber is suggesting that MPs should receive the same state pension as other citizens. Any additional pension schemes should be considered as Service Pensions. A transitional process is proposed for current MPs, combining aspects of old and new pension schemes.

A transitional allowance and revolving door framework, overseen by the Commissioner for Standards, should be in place with clear terms published and any payments made being immediately put into the public domain.

The transitional allowance should be a single lump sum payment.

The document stresses the need for transparency and states that there should be no non-financial compensation such as car and driver, offices, or allowances for spouses.

The report, written by David Spiteri Gingell, builds upon previous Malta Chamber policy documents from 2020 and 2022.