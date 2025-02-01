Aviation hub with purpose-built airstrip, among ideas floated for Vision 2050 by entrepreneurs

A new aviation hub with a purpose-built airstrip and the creation of a new island using waste, were some of the ideas floated by entrepreneurs for Vision 2050.

Other ideas included included initiatives for elderly artists to engage with children, a digital platform for integrated transport solutions, a centre of excellence for digital games research, innovative energy production methods, technology-assisted support for the elderly, and ideas to make housing more affordable.

The ideas were put forward during a three-day consultation exercise organised by the Office of the Prime Minister with 500 entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals on Vision 2050.

The consultation process aimed to gather insights and recommendations from the business community to shape Malta's future.

Those who attended the three-day convention were given the opportunity to attend workshops which served as a source of ideas towards recommendations for the future of Malta. These workshops had four themes: Increasingly sustainable economic growth, quality of life, a country capable of self-reliance, and thoughtful planning.

“Malta Vision 2050 is not just a plan, but a promise that I believe we should make to ourselves as Maltese and Gozitan people,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said at the end of the three-day event.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for a resilient Malta capable of overcoming global uncertainties while ensuring no one is left behind.

“Your commitment is essential to turn this vision into reality. Together we can create a Malta that not only meets the challenges of tomorrow but succeeds in the opportunities that the future brings,” Abela said.

The convention was also addressed by Glenn Micallef, the European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture, and Sport.

Micallef spoke of the importance of a country understanding the emerging changes and exploring the possibilities of the future. “It is not about predicting the future, but about generating a wide range of views about the future. Finally, the forecast is about improving the quality of life for every citizen, in Malta and the European Union as a whole.”