Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri denies budget overruns, misuse of funds in Nadur Road project

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri has denied allegations of budget overruns and misuse of funds in the Nadur Road project, countering claims made by opposition figures and recent reports from the National Audit Office (NAO).

"What this all means is that despite all the complications that arose, the necessary technical consultations, and the added work, the initial estimate of around €22 million of the second tender of 2019, was never surpassed," Camilleri stated in an interview with GozoToday.

The project in question involves the reconstruction of the link road between Nadur and Ghajnsielem, a connection between the hilltop village and Mgarr Harbour. The road had suffered significant infrastructural damage over the years, necessitating extensive repairs and upgrades.

Camilleri's defence comes in the wake of the NAO's annual audit report released in December 2024, which criticised the Gozo ministry for insufficient documentation justifying cost overruns and the issuance of several direct orders.

The minister explained that the project's complexity and unforeseen circumstances led to necessary modifications and additional work.

"Certain entities requested additional infrastructure work to cater for increased development in Nadur, including a walk-through culvert," he said, "It was also decided to install a roundabout between Nadur Road, Sant'Antnin Road and Mgarr Road."

The minister outlined a series of events that led to the project's current state. An initial emergency repair tender in 2018 was awarded for €652,207 but was terminated when more extensive damage was discovered. A second tender in 2019, with an estimated budget of €14 million, was awarded for €9.4 million, with provisions for up to 60% in additional costs for unforeseen circumstances.

Camilleri emphasised the transparency and adherence to regulations throughout the process. "Payments along the project were only made after a job was completed, verified, and certified," he asserted. "And I definitely was never involved with the tenders or the procurement process."

The minister's statements come as a direct response to calls for a magisterial inquiry by Jason Azzopardi, who alleged a €700,000 bribe was paid in connection with the project13. Camilleri dismissed these claims as "political persecution," maintaining that all decisions were made within applicable regulations and policies.