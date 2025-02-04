Lands Authority lays out tables and chairs masterplan for Victoria’s Pjazza San Gorg

The Lands Authority has submitted a planning application for a masterplan that sets out the extent and design guidelines for outdoor catering areas at Pjazza San Ġorġ in Rabat, Gozo.

The development comes following protests by residents and NGOs last summer over the growing presence of commercial establishments in the public square.

The square has become an obligatory stop for day-trippers visiting the island for pastizzi, cakes, coffee and lunch.

The masterplan designates three areas for chairs and tables on three sides of the square. The proposal foresees the erection of “stainless steel flat bars” to define the “limits for tables and chairs.” It also ensures an eight-metre-wide unencumbered area between the two main seating areas.

A spokesperson for the Lands Ministry explained that the application was submitted to establish a “coherent approach to providing adequate space for tables and chairs while respecting the historic urban space of Pjazza San Ġorġ, Rabat, Gozo”. The spokesperson added the masterplan will ensure “a clear distinction between the area allocated for tables and chairs and the public space”.

According to the ministry, the application is still in its early stages and will be subject to further discussions with relevant entities and stakeholders.

In June 2024, several Gozitan organisations, including the Archpriest of the Basilica, the Soċjetà Filarmonika La Stella, and the Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria, joined forces with Moviment Graffitti in a demonstration against the encroachment of public space in the square.

Canon Joseph Curmi, Archpriest of St George’s Basilica, also complained that St George’s Square had been completely taken over by tables, chairs, tents, and other structures belonging to commercial outlets, making it impossible for religious functions to take place.

The Archpriest had said attempts at dialogue with the responsible authorities – including the Lands Authority, the Malta Tourism Authority, and the Planning Authority – led nowhere, as the authorities refused to shoulder their responsibility, and enforcement was practically non-existent. After the protest, several entities descended on the square to enforce existing conditions with the Gozo Ministry promising a masterplan would be drawn up for the area.