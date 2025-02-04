Breaking barriers: Women for Women’s 2025 calendar celebrates women in health

Women for Women is celebrating the contributions of women in health with the foundation’s 2025 calendar. This year, the foundation has chosen to showcase the stories of 12 women who have dedicated their lives to advancing health, care, and well-being.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the foundation has released this calendar. As a foundation, Women for Women is dedicated to uplifting and supporting women in need.

From humble beginnings to becoming a crucial lifeline for many, Women for Women has grown significantly over the years, thanks to the dedication of its team, and network of women.

What started as a simple group of women helping other women grew into a fully-fledged foundation. The first case they helped was a family in Sliema, who had their power turned off.

“In a matter of days, thanks to the generosity of women in the community, the issue was fixed, bringing relief to the family,” Women for Women Founder Francesca Fenech Conti said. “It was a small thing, but it showed me the power of women coming together,” she added.

Over the years, Women for Women has expanded its reach, helping those in need across various areas – from domestic violence victims to women struggling with basic necessities. “The foundation’s work has never been easy, and when COVID-19 hit, the challenges became even greater. Yet, despite these obstacles, the foundation was able to raise funds, relying entirely on self-funding and private donations since it does not receive any government support,” Fenech Conti added.

Women in health

This year’s calendar features a diverse list of women working in health, from pro-choice activist and academic Isabel Stabile to Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

Women for Women’s General Manager, Elaine Compagno, said that the women who were featured are not only exceptional in their fields, but also trailblazers who challenge the status quo, refine leadership, and break down barriers for those who will follow in their footsteps. “They remind us that women are not just participants in the health sector; they are its architects, its backbone, and its visionaries.”

“As we continue to fight for equality, representation, and recognition, these women inspire us to demand more—not just for ourselves, but for the women and girls who will inherit this world. They remind us that achieving true health justice means addressing systemic inequalities and truly listening to those who have been silenced or ignored for far too long,” Compagno said.

Filling the Gaps

Compagno said that the foundation stands out because of its ability to address issues that many others overlook. “We support women who are vulnerable and those who have plans but lack the resources to execute them. Domestic violence survivors, for instance, often face long-term consequences even after they leave. A simple dental check-up might be out of their reach, and that’s where we come in.”

Compagno highlighted that Women for Women doesn’t just provide emotional support. The foundation offers practical assistance, from medical care to contraception. It is one of the few organisations in the region that provides such services to women in need. Through their active Facebook group, they raise funds to ensure women can access vital healthcare, from basic screenings to dental and mental health services.

Fenech Conti also explained that the foundation provides support for day-to-day needs that many take for granted. From basic groceries to essential household items like washing machines, these seemingly small acts of kindness have a profound impact.

“When someone sends us a photo of an empty fridge, it’s a wake-up call. We often forget how lucky we are. These women need our help,” she said. “It’s mostly women who have to take care of children, and we want to be that bridge – so they don’t fall through the cracks.”

Women who are featured

Dr Valeska Padovese, Dermatology & Venerology Consultant

Ms Elaine Borg, General & Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon

Dr Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, Director Country Health Policies & Systems at WHO

Prof. Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent of Public Health

Prof. Jean Calleja Agius, Professor of Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Ms Juanita Parnis, Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeon

Ms Julie Galea, Paediatric Surgeon

Daniela Magro, Pharmacist

Carmen Wareing, Midwife

Dr Yvette Zahra, Dental Surgeon

Prof. Isabel Stabile, Gynaecologist

Dr Natalie Pasila Stabile, Family Medicine practitioner

Dr Melaine Zammit Burg, Cardiologist & Cardiac Electrophysiologist

Dr Lara Sammut, Consultant Radiologist

A minimum donation of €10 for the 2025 calendar directly supports women in need, with the calendar itself was made possible through sponsorships.