83% of Enemalta-owned land in Qajjenza to be turned into open, publicly accessible spaces

Enemalta has announced 83% of the industrial land owned by it in Qajjenza will become a publicly accessible space.

It said plans have submitted to the Planning Authority for the review of the Planning Executive Council in the coming days.

At the former gas plant in Qajjenza, Enemalta owns 13,560sq.m of land, 11,250sq.m of which will be open spaces accessible by the public.

Following the decision of the Planning Control Application, Enemalta would still be required to submit a development application for scrutiny and approval by the Planning Authority, after due consultations as required by current legislation.

For 55 years, LPG was stored and bottled in the Qajjenza gas plant before the site was decommissioned.

“Due to its historical and architectural significance, as directed by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the existing canopy will be restored and retained to serve part of the public area. Enemalta plans to include a green soft landscaped area over a new car park facility which will also be accessible to the community. The built-up area, measuring approximately 2,300 sq.m, will be utilised for commercial and community purposes,” it said.

“As a commercial entity, Enemalta is responsible for safeguarding the value of its assets. It also has a corporate responsibility to consider the needs of the Qajjenza residents and surrounding communities. As a result, 83% of Enemalta’s land in Qajjenza will be dedicated as open and publicly accessible spaces. This decision was also made to avert any development speculation on Enemalta’s property.”

New offices managed by the Birżebbuġa Local Council are also envisaged to be integrated on the said site.

“At Enemalta we are committed to balancing corporate responsibility with community wellbeing. We recognise that our land holdings are valuable commercial assets that must be managed responsibly. By dedicating 83% of our Qajjenza site to open and publicly accessible spaces, we are striking a balance between protecting Enemalta’s assets and ensuring that this land serves a greater purpose for the residents of Birzebbuga. We are introducing community facilities, green spaces and commercial opportunities that will benefit both the public and local businesses sustainably on a brownfield site,” Enemalta executive chairman, Ryan Fava said.

