[WATCH] Abela questions whether neutrality is posing limitations on Malta’s defence

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he would like a serious discussion on the country's constitutional position on neutrality and whether it reflects Malta’s defence needs.

Abela was speaking to the media ahead of a one-day informal meeting on defence between European Union leaders in Brussels.

He said the country should hold a national discussion to determine whether the constitution serves Malta’s defence needs, and whether it remains valid for present and future conflicts.

Clarifying Malta will not be fighting “anyone’s wars”, and will continue to provide support within constitutional limits, Abela said he would like to see the “interesting” debate to start in a round table with the Opposition.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged there is a lack of spending in the country’s defence capabilities. He said he is thankful for the Armed Forces of Malta’s work in border patrol, but said Malta has not done enough on defence.

The PM said that the Malta’s geographical position is particular and unique among the 27 EU Member States, and while Malta is not the only one with constitutional limitations, he believes the country's constitution regarding neutrality and non-alignment is a clear and rigid one, but is also not as excessively traditional.

"We already financially contribute to the European Peace Facility, but the line we do not cross is that of lethal apparatus. We contribute in the provision of non-lethal apparatus, and this respects our constitutional position," Abela said.

He said, however, that he does not believe that given Malta's position, the country is unaware and cut off from surrounding realities.

Abela said this is not realistic and that conflicts in nearby regions can affect Malta. He said the informal discussion must be constructive, focusing not only on increasing defence spending but also on promoting the importance of peace and diplomacy in resolving conflicts.

"The approach must be balances, understanding the realities of member states who are geographically closer to certain conflicts of today, and future ones, but the message must be absolute respect towards the specific defence policy of a country," Abela said.

The PM said he is pleased to see EU Council President Antonio Costa referring to Malta in discussions on specific defence policies for countries’ needs.

Abela said 2025 could be the year where human tragedies are reduced, stating a positive resolution is needed in the Middle East and the Ukraine-Russia war.