Ombudsman's Office drafts new bill as tool to promote and protect human rights

The Ombudsman has drafted a new Ombudsman Bill that would give the office the ability to promote and protect human rights.

Currently, Malta lacks an independent public institution—other than the courts—mandated to monitor, promote, and protect human rights.

Following the appointment of Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon as Parliamentary Ombudsman in 2023, the Office of the Ombudsman has reiterated the need for Malta to establish a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

The office had also put forward its credentials to assume this role, arguing that integrating NHRI functions within the existing Ombudsman structure would be the most effective approach.

In November 2023, the Ombudsman submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister outlining the benefits of leveraging its existing structure, expertise, and procedures for NHRI functions. The Prime Minister referred the proposal for further discussion to the parliamentary secretary for reforms and equality.

The Ombudsman’s office explained that meeting was held in February 2024, during which he explained the rationale behind the proposal. However, no conclusive decisions were reached, as government had not yet adopted a definitive position. To date, no further developments have been announced.

Rather than making fragmented amendments, the Ombudsman drafted a new, comprehensive Ombudsman Bill, which includes a broad human rights mandate, strengthened authority for the office to follow up on recommendations made to national authorities, and clearer guarantees of independence, ensuring that the Ombudsman is not subject to external direction.

Moving forward on this initiative will depend on government’s response and commitment, the Ombudsman concluded.