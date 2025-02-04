Zoning change paves way for flats and offices on Qajjenza gas site

A development company will be able to build three residential blocks of flats of six storeys each after the Planning Authority approved a zoning change on the site of the old Qajjenza gas plant.

Paul Attard, a developer, filed the zoning application to allow residential and commercial developments on the site, which is partly owned by Enemalta.

Last week, several NGOs urged the PA to reject this application. They argued that Qajjenza is already the most congested area in Birżebbuġa, and it lacks the public spaces needed for residents’ health and wellbeing.

Despite the concerns, when the PA’s executive council convened to decide on the application on Tuesday, they approved the zoning change. The proper development applications still need to be approved before construction can begin.

The new zoning policy for the area being proposed by Attard’s Plan B Limited will replace a policy in the Marsaxlokk Bay Local Plan approved in 1995.

Before the zoning change, the local plan allowed up to four floors on the part of the Qajjenza seafront facing the sea. It did not identify a height limitation for the onshore areas presently identified for development. However, in other parts of Qajjenza, which do not directly face the promenade, heights were limited to three floors, which is translated to a height of between 15.4m and 17.5m if a semi-basement is allowed.

In his justification for the proposed building heights, the applicant had explained that although the buildings will be taller than those in the surrounding area, this is justified by the larger public open spaces, the preservation of the concrete structure, the streetscape on Triq il-Qajjenza, the more spacious and better-lit apartments, and the overall improvements in sustainability and green features.

Enemalta's land

At the former gas plant in Qajjenza, Enemalta owns 13,560sq.m of land. However, the entity has made it clear that 83% of the space it owns in Qajjenza will be open and accessible to the public.

An existing canopy in the area will be restored and retained to serve part of the public area, as directed by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

In addition, Enemalta will create a green area with soft landscaping over a new car park facility, which will also be available for public use. The built-up area, measuring approximately 2,300 sq.m, will be utilised for commercial and community purposes.

Reactions

After the council’s decision, the NGO Moviment Graffitti said “it came as no surprise that the Planning Authority ignored our arguments and approved the application”.

“We are well aware that its loyalties lie not with the people but with developers like Paul Attard, the Secretary General of the Malta Developers Association (MDA). Attard is currently constructing scores of apartments on natural land in Mellieħa - a site that was public until recently—despite an ongoing appeal against the development.”

In parliament, MP Stanley Zammit criticised the government for prioritising commercial interests over the community in its approval of the zoning change.

He said the PA and Lands Authority need to be independent and free from government interference.

“This country needs a change, and the people are realising this,” he said.

MP Toni Bezzina also spoke out against the zoning change. He urged Enemalta, which is a majority government-owned entity, to use the space to give back to the Qajjenza community.

"With respect to residents, the government or Enemalta land should be used to build a home for the elderly," he suggested, pointing out that there is no such residence in Birżebbuġa today.