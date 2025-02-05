Pjazza San Ġorġ: Rabat deputy mayor slams lack of consultation on chairs and tables masterplan

The Lands Department has filed a planning application proposing a masterplan aimed at regulating restaurant tables in the Rabat, Gozo’s Pjazza San Ġorġ, but the deputy mayor is incensed by the lack of consultation with the council and the parish.

George Cassar, the deputy mayor of Rabat, Gozo, has slammed the lack of consultation with the council, the parish, and shop owners over a recently proposed masterplan regulating seating areas in Saint George’s Square, Gozo.

The masterplan designates three areas for chairs and tables on three sides of the square, covering 422sq.m of the 860sq.m square. For the first time, the plan foresees the erection of “stainless steel flat bars” to define the “limits for tables and chairs.” It also ensures an eight-metre-wide unencumbered area between the two main seating sections.

However, the deputy mayor expressed disappointment that “neither the council, the parish, nor even some of the shop owners” have been consulted.

He also criticised the masterplan for reducing the seating area of establishments that have had permits for years while regularising the tables and chairs of others lacking similar permits.

Cassar further argued that the main issue is not the existing masterplan itself—which he claims strikes a good balance between pedestrian and commercial interests—but the lack of enforcement. He also lamented the fact that the Lands Authority still lacks an enforcement unit.

Moreover, he believes the proposed plan is skewed in favour of commercial interests.

“Once again, the interests of the few have been given precedence over those of the many,” he said.

He also warned that if the government does not listen, people will take to the streets again, as they did last June when local NGOs and the parish joined Moviment Graffitti to protest the occupation of the square by commercial interests.

When contacted by MaltaToday, a spokesperson for the Lands Ministry explained that the application was submitted to establish a “coherent approach to providing adequate space for tables and chairs while respecting the historic urban space of Pjazza San Ġorġ, Rabat, Gozo,” adding that the application is still in its early stages and will be subject to further discussions with “relevant entities and stakeholders.”