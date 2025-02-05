Company behind BCRS sees €1.3 million loss in 2023, open to price hikes

The company managing Malta’s bottle recycling scheme reported a €1.31 million loss in 2023 and has not ruled out further fee increases to balance its finances.

According to its 2023 financial report, the Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS) stated that any future capital investments would not be done out of the company’s own pocket and would need external funding.

The company recently raised administrative fees for beverage producers, leading some to increase drink prices for consumers.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela had addressed the increase in fees, stating, “We will not allow price hikes.” He also called on the company to give consumers a more efficient service.

Last week, BCRS increased the charges that beverage producers and importers pay per container placed on the market, as the change has not yet resulted in increased prices for all consumers at the moment.

The company explained that the fees are its primary source of income and that it has now been forced to adjust fees to cover financial shortfalls.

Launched in 2022, the scheme requires beverage producers and importers to pay an extra 10-cent charge per container, which is then passed on to consumers. Consumers can reclaim the deposit by returning used containers to designated recycling points.

The scheme has been instrumental in rapidly boosting bottle recycling in Malta.

The report stated that the nature of the BCRS scheme requires administration fees to recover operating costs. The increase is intended to help the company reach financial sustainability and recoup its initial losses over the remaining concession period.

The scheme’s financial model benefits when containers are not returned, as unclaimed deposits remain with BCRS. However, since the company exceeded its 70% return target, it had to pay out more redemptions than anticipated, significantly impacting its financial results.

In fact, BCRS generated €6 million from unredeemed vouchers and containers that were not returned.