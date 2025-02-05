Malta’s new parties want an end to ‘gerrymandering’ in country’s electoral system

Malta’s newest parties, Partit Momentum and Partit Malta Progressiva have called for an end to what they claim is gerrymandering by government and the Opposition.

Both parties want a change in how Malta’s electoral districts are split. Momentum wants electoral districts to be split into four regions in Malta and one in Gozo, while Partit Malta Progressiva (PMP) say the country should be a singular electoral district.

The reactions come following news the Nationalist Party (PN) and the Labour Party (PL)’s electoral commissioners have respectively filed their proposals on how districts should be split.

MaltaToday exclusively unveiled their proposed changed last Sunday.

Momentum said Labour Party's proposal of eradicating integral parts of towns like Birkirkara, Naxxar and Marsaskala from their geographic, historical and cultural contexts “and lumping them with other non-homogeneous parts of our country is a cheap and desperate attempt by Abela's Labour Party to cling on to power.”

“This exercise in district gerrymandering has been going on for the last sixty years. It has to stop now. In order to avoid such tinkering with the electoral districts by the incumbent party, proportional representation has to be introduced, supplemented by a reasonable national quota,” party leader Arnold Cassola stated.

Momentum said that if the big parties cannot agree on this, he second best option is that proposed by the Chamber of Commerce, corrected to ensure that Gozo would remain a single district on its own.

This would translate into four different Maltese regions-electoral districts, each returning 10 MPs, while Gozo remains a single district returning five MPs.

PMP on Saturday said the time has come for an immediate electoral reform aimed at serving the realities of today’s Malta and a people who want and deserve the best representation in Parliament and Government.

“PMP firmly believes that electoral reform should strengthen democracy, improve representation, and ensure fairness in the electoral process. Instead, the changes proposed by government representatives in the Electoral Commission are nothing more than a blatant attempt at gerrymandering, aimed at manipulating electoral districts for the ruling party’s benefit rather than addressing the systemic challenges that hinder a truly pluralistic and democratic system in Malta,” it said.

They said genuine electoral reform should be built on principles of fairness, transparency, and proportional representation. “The current system, dominated by two parties, leaves thousands of Maltese unrepresented and disillusioned with the political process. The government’s approach does nothing to address these democratic shortcomings; on the contrary, it seeks to reinforce the system in its own favour.”

PMP is calling for immediate electoral reform in place before the next general elections - one that includes all political voices, civil society, and independent experts.

Their proposal includes the introduction of a proportional representation system to ensure that every vote carries equal weight, a single national district for Malta, with Gozo recognised as a separate region that elects its representatives directly, a reduction in the number of MPs with those elected serving on a full-time basis, and a gender mechanism “which truly works”.

“At a time when trust in political institutions is at an all-time low, it is unjust for the government to use electoral reform as a tool to entrench its power. Malta deserves a system that empowers its citizens and humble politicians that are ready to serve, not politicians who want to maintain their grip on power at all costs,” they said.