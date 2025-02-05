Partit Malta Progressiva accuses government of bowing down to US pressure on Palestine

Partit Malta Progressiva has called out the Maltese government's failure to “uphold its commitment to recognise Palestine as a state.”

Last May, Malta had affirmed its readiness to recognise Palestine as an independent state when the conditions are good, as the decision will make a positive contribution towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Malta must uphold its commitment to recognising Palestine as a state, just as Spain, Norway and Ireland have done last May," they stated, "Together with these nations, we pledged to take this crucial step, yet Malta bowed down to United States' pressure and remains the only country that has failed to live up to its promise."

This comes after US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the United States should take control of Gaza and permanently displace the entire Palestinian population of the enclave.

Trump said the two million Palestinians in Gaza should be moved to neighbouring countries like Egypt and Jordan while the US moves in to rebuild Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Partit Malta Progressiva said that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and they alone must determine their future, free from external interference, “The continued suffering, displacement, and destruction imposed on Palestinians is unacceptable, and the international community must act with urgency,” they said.

They highlighted that the Maltese Parliament has been silent on the Palestinian situation since October 7, 2023, and with them [Partit Malta Progressiva] in Parliament, they would demand “a debate and table a motion to ensure Malta takes a stand in favor of justice.”

The movement criticised the Maltese government’s attendance at Trump’s inauguration and staying silent on the matter, "We must do the right thing and declare that the era of global imperial ambition is over and assert it with our European and global partners.”