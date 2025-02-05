PN says its Birżebbuġa local councillors still oppose 'land exploitation' in Qajjenza

Nationalist Party local councillors in Birżebbuġa remain opposed to what they call “the exploitation of land at the former gas plant in Qajjenza.”

The exploitation in question refers to the proposed construction of residential and commercial on the site of the decommissioned LPG plant in Qajjenza, partly owned by Enemalta.

Enemalta owns 13,560sq.m of land. However, the entity had stated that 83% of the space it owns in Qajjenza will be open and accessible to the public.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PN said that noted that, “although the plans presented last December and subsequently approved by the Planning Authority represent an improvement over the initial application, these changes were only made due to pressure from local organisations and Birżebbuġa residents.”

The PN stated that the revised plans still fail to meet residents’ needs and that they were approved without any consultation with the local council despite the fact that a commercial element was added to the residential project.

They flagged already existing parking, traffic and infrastructure problems that would be made worse with the introduction of the project.

On the height of the buildings, which are all over six storeys high, the PN noted that they will change the character of the area and will be a great inconvenience to locals.

“The PN councillors insist that both the public land and the Enemalta-owned land – where the government holds a majority stake – should be utilised for the benefit of the Birżebbuġa community.” They contend that Qajjenza’s population density and industrialisation issues in the area mean that other forms of investments should take place on the site.

The councillors argue that “the land should be allocated for public services, particularly the long-promised elderly care home, which has yet to materialise despite years of pledges.”

The PN urged government not to abandon its responsibility to use its land to improve the quality of life for Birżebbuġa’s residents.

The statement was signed by PN local councillors Johann Borg, Karel Zahra, and Darren Debono.

Enemalta says development will meet community needs

Responding to the PN's statement, Enemalta clarified that 11,250 of the 13,650 square metres of land it owns will be turned into public spaces that are open to everyone. "This decision was also taken to prevent any development speculation on Enemalta’s property."

The company explained that the 2,300 square metres will be used "for commercial and community purposes," and will include new offices for the Birżebbuġa local council. "Enemalta plans to include a green area above a new parking facility, which will also be accessible to the community."

Enemalta emphasised that the developments will strike a balance between its corporate responsibility and the community's needs.

PL blasts 'populist and dishonest arguments'

Later on Wednesday, the Labour Party also responded to the PN's statement, saying that it was "full of dishonesty and populist arguments."

The PL said that the PN local councillors represent a party that used Birżebbuġa as an industrial site, noting that when the PN was in government, it wanted to take up more land to expand the Freeport. "Instead, the Labour Government granted residents a new family park of 20,000 square metres, with another planned extension of 7,000 square metres instead of a container park and a landfill."

"The Nationalist Party's strategy is clear: lacking ideas, trying to distort the truth and creating fear to win political points."