Malta exported 26 tigers since 2018, information tabled in parliament shows

Since 2018, 26 tigers were exported from Malta, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was tabled in parliament by Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo in reply to a parliamentary question (PQ) by Opposition MP Janice Chetcuti.

In her PQ, Chetcuti asked the minister for a breakdown of the number of exotic animals which were exported from Malta over the past 10 years, and the zoo which bred the animals. The minister said data on the subject was only collected from 2018 onwards, and data on which zoo exported the animals could not be provided for data protection reasons.

Data presented by the minister showed nine tigers (Panthera Tigris) were exported in 2020 and 2022, seven tigers were exported in 2021, and one tiger in 2019. No other species was exported in the data collection period.

The data also showed no exotic animals were exported in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

Last August, government issued new legislation on the keeping of animals in zoos. The new rules, which addressed unregulated areas in the 2002 law on the keeping of wild animals, regulate breeding, zoo enclosures and safety practices at these establishments.

The aim of the new regulations is to protect wild fauna and to conserve biodiversity by providing for the licensing, registration and inspection of zoos in order to strengthen the role of zoos in the conservation of biodiversity; to protect the health and well-being of animals; and to protect the public from these animals.