Just over €1,000,000 in assets seized by Asset Recovery Bureau in 2024

The Asset Recovery Bureau seized just over €1,000,000 in assets in 2024, data tabled in parliament shows.

Responding to a parliamentary question raised by PN MP Ivan Bartolo, justice minister Jonathan Attard detailed the value of each asset.

The highest value asset was listed as €344,798.70 in cryptocurrency. In second place was a €243,151.31 bank account. The figures tabled in parliament gave no indication of the asset’s owners or what crime was allegedly committed.

The Asset Recovery Bureau seized 16 vehicles that are collectively valued at €274,000.

There were also two marine vessels valued at €71,000 that were seized last year.

The bureau also collected €75,395 in cash, jewellery, and accessories.

The Asset Recovery Bureau was set up in 2021 and houses assets recovered by the court during criminal proceedings for proper conservation. If the defendants whose assets are seized lose their case, the assets can be auctioned for their original value while the funds are integrated in government.