Parliament to debate rising cost of living next week following Opposition motion

Parliament will be debating the rise in cost of living and the need for government intervention next week, following an Opposition motion filed on Wednesday.

“Because the Labour Government is so out of touch with the realities faced by families, businesses, and the self-employed, it had to be the Nationalist Party to call for an urgent parliamentary discussion on the rising cost of living and the measures needed to ease the burden on many,” the Nationalist Party (PN) said.

The debate will be held during the Opposition’s allocated parliamentary session on Thursday 13 February.

The PN said the motion is being presented in light of the rising prices of essential goods such as food, medicines, and services, “which are negatively affecting many, particularly those on low and middle incomes. Beyond families, the increasing costs are also placing a growing burden on businesses and the self-employed, as confirmed by a recently published study.”

The PN is demanding:

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is granted in full and remains tax-free so that workers and pensioners can benefit from it entirely;

The government provides tax credits to SMEs and businesses to help them absorb wage increases without having to raise prices further;

A national fund is established to provide financial support to importers and exporters, helping to reduce their costs;

The economic model shifts from one based on disproportionate population growth to one that invests in new and innovative economic sectors that offer better-paying jobs for Maltese

“The Government has created problems that are now being felt by almost everyone. This is because the Labour Government had no long-term plan and assumed it could increase the population without causing any issues. However, this has led to increased pressure on services and prices, with negative consequences for the economy and the country’s infrastructure,” the PN said.

The PN said it hopes that in the parliamentary debate on the cost of living, the Government will be “somewhat more sensitive than it has been in recent years and will adopt some of the proposals put forward by the Opposition.”