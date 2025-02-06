Agius Saliba calls for recognition of Palestine, exposing differences in Labour leadership

Labour Party deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba has called for Malta’s recognition of the Palestinian state in the wake of Donald Trump’s proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza.

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Agius Saliba said it is “more important than ever before” that Malta sends out “a strong message” and recognise the Palestinian state.

But Agius Saliba’s strong stand has exposed differences in the Labour Party’s leadership over the Palestinian cause.

His remarks came just a few hours after Prime Minister Robert Abela said “the right moment hasn’t arrived yet” for Malta to recognise the Palestinian state.

“Today we believe that the right moment hasn’t arrived yet, but the ideal situation is getting close,” Abela told journalists on Thursday without specifying what the ‘ideal situation’ is.

In March last year, Malta had teamed up with Spain, Ireland and Slovenia with a commitment to recognise a future Palestinian state. However, while the other three countries did go ahead later in the year to formally recognise Palestine, Malta hit the brakes.

Just 24 hours ago, the PL’s other deputy leader, Foreign Minister Ian Borg, gave a feeble response when asked for his reaction to the US President’s Gaza proposal. He later issued a statement saying Malta continues to advocate for a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, PL President Alex Sciberras came out supporting Agius Saliba's plea. "I join PL deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba on the need for Malta to recognise the Palestinian state without delay," Sciberras said, adding no nation should ever be exiled from its home.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Palestinians should be relocated out of Gaza with the US taking possession of the strip and turning it into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

READ ALSO: Ian Borg’s feeble response to Trump’s criminal intent