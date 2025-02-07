BirdLife calls on EU to ban use of lead in hunting, sport shooting, and fishing

BirdLife Europe and Central Asia have launched a campaign urging the European Union to implement a complete ban on the use of lead in hunting, sport shooting, and fishing.

Their initiative makes reference to the toxic effects of lead and aims to eliminate its use in outdoor activities where it poses risks to wildlife and human health.

In a statement, BirdLife said that while lead has already been banned in petrol, paint, and pipes across Europe due to its harmful effects, it remains widely used in ammunition and fishing tackle. The environmental groups argue that this continued use contributes to pollution, poisoning wildlife, and endangering ecosystems.

The NGO stated that around 44,000 tonnes of lead ammunition and fishing tackle are released in Europe every year, and is not only harmful to animals and ecosystems, but has serious health risks for humans as well.

When lead ammunition is also used for hunting, tiny fragments of lead spread into the meat, putting those who consume it at risk. Pregnant women and children are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure, as it affects brain development and overall health.

BirdLife Europe explained that every year, at least one million birds suffer a painful death after ingesting lead ammunition or toxic fishing weights. This includes some of Europe’s most iconic species, such as swans and eagles. Millions of other birds suffer from the effects of lead poisoning, enduring severe pain that impacts their lives.

The NGO reminded that in 2021, the European Chemicals Agency recognised the severity of this issue and proposed a ban on the sale and use of lead ammunition and fishing weights across Europe.

BirdLife Europe underlined that non-toxic alternatives to lead are readily available, effective, and affordable. The NGO is calling on the public to support the campaign by signing their petition and spreading awareness.

The campaign seeks to pressure EU policymakers to take decisive action in phasing out lead use in these activities, aligning with broader environmental and health regulations already in place.

The petition can be signed here.