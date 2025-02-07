Palestine embassy asks Malta to take firm stand against Trump’s Gaza comments

Malta is being urged to reaffirm its recognition of the Palestinian state and take a stand against US president Donald Trump’s plan to turn Gaza into a Mediterranean riviera.

In a statement, the Embassy of the State of Palestine called on Malta to recognise the Palestinian state and take a firm stand rejecting the displacement and annexation of Palestinians.

“We appreciate Malta’s support for a just peace in Palestine and hope that its neutrality continues to be an active one—helping to uphold justice and contribute to real solutions,” the statement said.

The embassy recognised neutrality as an important part of Malta’s foreign policy, but said that this should not mean staying silent in the face of injustice.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Ian Borg insisted that Malta has its own policies when asked to react to US president Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza and displace the Palestinians living there.

Later, the foreign ministry issued a statement reaffirming Malta’s support for a two-state solution but failing to condemn Trump’s remarks.

A day later, Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta is waiting for “the right moment” to recognise Palestine as a state – and that moment has not yet arrived. He refrained from commenting on Trump’s plans.

On the same day, Labour Party deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba appeared to defy the prime minister, who is also leader of the Labour Party, and insisted that Malta must recognise the Palestinian state. The party’s president, Alex Sciberras, agreed with him.

The embassy also rejected all displacement plans targeting people across Palestinian territories, particularly the Gaza Strip.

“These plans serve only to entrench the Israeli occupation, colonial settlement, and the illegal seizure of Palestinian land by force—a blatant violation of international law and binding United Nations resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334.”

It said the international community must direct its efforts toward securing an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, ensuring the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation, and supporting the Palestinian people’s resilience in their homeland.

This includes guaranteeing that Palestinians can return to their homes safely and reconstructing the Gaza Strip, as well as delivering humanitarian aid and fostering economic recovery.