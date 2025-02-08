Updated | Dun Victor Grech laid to rest after state-organised funeral at St John’s Co-Cathedral

Dun Victor Grech was laid to rest on Saturday with a ceremony that paid tribute to his profound impact on the lives of countless individuals.

The influential priest, who dedicated his life to helping those battling substance abuse, passed away on February 5 at the age of 95.

His funeral service at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta was both a sombre and emotional occasion, attended by figures from across Maltese society, as well as many of those whose lives were touched by Grech’s tireless work.

The funeral began with a cortege that took Grech’s hearse from the San Blas rehabilitation centre in Żebbuġ, through Ibraġġ where he had spent much of his life and ministry, before arriving at Valletta. Along the route, people lined the streets, some braving the steady rain, to pay their respects to a man who had devoted his life to helping others.

Among the pallbearers were individuals whose lives Grech had helped transform, including people who had once struggled with substance abuse and found hope and recovery through his work. The sound of tenor Joseph Calleja’s powerful rendition of Ave Maria filled the cathedral as Grech’s coffin was carried inside.

In his homily, Archbishop Charles Scicluna described Dun Victor as “a prophet,” highlighting the profound transformation he had brought to the lives of those struggling with addiction. “Dun Victor wasn’t only a priest, but also a prophet,” Scicluna said. “He saved and restored so many people, and was a true patriot who stood by his country in every way.”

Monsignor Paul Carmel Vella presided over the mass, with Scicluna delivering an emotional eulogy that stirred the congregation. “We love you and we thank you, Dun Victor,” the Archbishop said, prompting an outpouring of applause from the packed church.

The cathedral was filled to capacity with individuals from all walks of life. Among the dignitaries present were President Myriam Spiteri Debono and her husband, Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech with his spouse AnneMarie, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. Ministers, permanent secretaries, and Members of Parliament from both sides of the political spectrum also paid their respects.

The mass was attended by those who had worked alongside Grech at Caritas, as well as many of the individuals who had benefited from his guidance and support, including former President George Abela, who had volunteered with the organization.

On Friday, hundreds of people visited the San Blas centre in Żebbuġ to pay their respects, as Grech’s body lay in repose in the place where he dedicated much of his life’s work.

Grech’s legacy is deeply intertwined with Caritas Malta, which he helped establish in 1977. Serving as director for decades, he was instrumental in advocating for drug rehabilitation, mental health awareness, and social support services. His voice became familiar to many through his long-running advice programme on public radio, which he hosted for 50 years.

His lifelong commitment to social work earned him national and European recognition. He was appointed a Member of the National Order of Merit in 1993, received the European Citizens’ Prize in 2013, and in 2021 was awarded Ġieħ iż-Żejtun as well as the Active Aging Award.