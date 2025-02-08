ADPD calls for greater emphasis on defence spending while upholding Malta's neutrality

Malta must place greater importance on its defence spending while ensuring full respect for its constitutional neutrality, ADPD – The Green Party said on Saturday.

In a press statement, the party said Malta needs to be prepared for emerging security threats, particularly cyberattacks and energy disruptions.

The party was responding to the Prime Minister’s recent statements on increasing defence expenditure. They acknowledged that the government’s commitment to a higher defence budget indicates a growing awareness of potential threats to national security. However, they stressed that defence should not only be considered in the context of military attacks but should also include protecting the country’s critical infrastructure and digital systems.

“In today’s world, a country’s defence takes various forms. Our energy supply, heavily reliant on Sicily, is vulnerable to sabotage. Cyberattacks could cripple essential services. These risks highlight the importance of preparedness, which should not be dismissed as unnecessary spending,” they said.

ADPD argued that neutrality should not be interpreted as passivity. Malta, as a small neutral island state, should actively use its status to mediate conflicts and advocate for peace. While rejecting military alliances or bases, ADPD insisted that Malta must take a strong moral stance against human rights violations and international atrocities, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The party also raised concerns over Malta’s associate membership in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a move that was unanimously supported in parliament last year. They criticised the lack of public discussion on the matter and called for transparency regarding what this membership entails.

“The Maltese people have a right to know what this associate membership entails, instead of being presented with a quick press. This raises several questions. For exactly what reason have they asked for this associate membership? Will the increase in defence spending have anything to do with this membership?”

ADPD reiterated that Malta should remain committed to peace and humanitarian efforts while ensuring its security framework aligns with contemporary risks. The party urged the government to clarify its defence policies and engage in an open discussion with the public on national security matters.