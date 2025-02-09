‘Needs of children should be prioritised over financial gain’: Pembroke Athleta Football Nursery parents

Parents of Pembroke Athleta Football Nursery have organised a protest against the club president's decision to convert one of the nursery's 5-a-side pitches into a padel court.

"This is not only about making a choice between football, padel or any other sport that will bring in more money. This is about us creating awareness that in this situation, the needs of children should be prioritised over financial gain," stated the parents in a collective statement.

Parents and children of Pembroke gathered in protest, rallying under the statement, "Save our training ground, Save our game."

The protest comes after Pembroke Athleta president Alex Calleja's recent decision to transform one of the three 5-a-side pitches used by the club's nursery into a padel court.

The move has sparked outrage among parents who believe the needs of children should be prioritised over financial gain. The parents argue that the nursery has fostered a family-like atmosphere.

"The head coach, the nursery, and all the coaching staff have worked and continue to work hard to create a family here at Pembroke, not just another football club," the statement continued.

While acknowledging the growth of other sports, including padel, the protesting parents question the motives behind the decision.

"We must ask, is this being done for the good of Pembroke's community? Is it for the good of Pembroke's sons and daughters, or is there an ulterior motive?" they said, suggesting that financial considerations might be overshadowing the community's best interests.

The protesters are calling on the club's management to reconsider their decision, emphasising the benefits the current facilities provide to the children.

"Even though the project you are trying to destroy will not be as financially profitable as the new one which will be built, it flourishes in teaching children love, passion, friendships, memories, and more," the parents stated.