Evarist Bartolo: Abela blamed FATF greylisting on constitutional neutrality

Former foreign minister Evarist Bartolo claimed Prime Minister Robert Abela told him Malta was grey listed by the FATF due to its constitutional neutrality.

"The Prime Minister had told me that the grey listing stemmed from the the fact that we are a neutral country," Evarist Bartolo stated, "I do not agree that the grey listing came because we were neutral. I believe that someone tricked the Government's into thinking this was the reason."

Malta was greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force in 2021 following deficiencies in the country's tax enforcement system, among other things.

In an interview with sister newspaper Illum, Bartolo analysed the government's foreign policy stance and the pressures facing Malta on the international stage.

His comments come days after Prime Minister Robert Abela questioned whether Malta’s constitution is limiting its defence capabilities.

The former minister emphasised that neutrality has been an asset for Malta, not an obstacle, pointing out that Malta joined the European Union while maintaining its neutral status.

Bartolo also claimed Malta has faced external pressures, particularly from the United States, to align more closely with NATO, "When I was Minister there was great pressure from the Americans to be closer to the way they think. So much so, that the Americans were ready to spend millions for Malta to be administratively closer to NATO," he stated.

Bartolo cautioned against hasty decisions regarding Malta's foreign policy, especially considering the changes in U.S. leadership.

He advised the government to carefully consider its stance, particularly given the differences between the Trump and Biden administrations' approaches to NATO and international relations.

The former minister also touched upon the sensitive issue of recognising Palestine, admitting that Malta had previously committed to such recognition but faced pressure from Israel not to do so.