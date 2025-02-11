Kollettiv calls for parliamentary reform, says current system drowns out electorate’s voice

NGO Il-Kollettiv has joined a growing list of voices calling for widespread parliamentary reform.

The NGO is endorsing proposals for parliamentary reform put forward by Partit Momentum and the Chamber of Commerce.

“Whilst acknowledging the need for at least a third political representation in Parliament, we agree in principle with both a reduction in MPs and the number of electoral districts,” il-Kollettiv President Jeanette Borg said.

These proposals come in the wake of recent suggestions by the Malta Chamber of Commerce to reduce the number of MPs from 79 to 45 and decrease the number of electoral districts from 13 to five.

Party Momentum has proposed a system where Gozo elects five MPs while four regions in Malta elect 10 MPs each.

Borg highlighted the rationale behind supporting these changes, stating, “the current state of affairs allows politicians a huge control over their electoral districts, often drowning out the voices and sentiments of the electorate itself.”

They pointed out that the culture of nepotism is a result of the fragmentation of regions and towns into electoral districts while “political patronage has contributed to the ruin of their identities.”

The NGO stated that they agree with the Chamber of Commerce's proposal for full-time politicians with fair remuneration “We believe this should be accompanied by similar standards for CEOs of various government agencies.”

The group also called for the removal of “positions of trust” and a reform of the gender quota system.

“It is positive to see that many are understanding the need for serious reform at the highest level. The country cannot expect to be led in a serious manner as long as the ruling political class remains unaccountable and above public scrutiny,” Borg concluded.