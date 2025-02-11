PN leader: ‘We are addressing your concerns, Abela is only protecting himself'

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has claimed that Prime Minister Robert Abela is pushing forward legislations to protect himself and his government from scrutiny, rather than addressing the concerns of the country.

"While the Labour government wants to take away your right to open a magisterial inquiry to protect themselves from investigation, we have proposed solutions to address the cost-of-living crisis," said Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, "Malta does not belong to Robert Abela, the corrupt, or criminals. Malta belongs to all Maltese and Gozitan citizens."

During a press conference, Grech outlined the Nationalist Party's opposition to the government's proposed law regarding magisterial inquiries, while also highlighting the PN's alternative motion focused on tackling the rising cost of living.

Grech explained that the PN is using a special parliamentary procedure to ensure their motion on the cost of living will be debated on Thursday.

“Two motions which show the difference between the two parties, between government and opposition. Today we will discuss the government’s motion, a bill that Abela is presenting as quickly as possible, a law which controls how inquiries are launched, to protect himself and his government,” Grech said.

He said that the magisterial inquiry bill will make it more difficult for people to request an investigation and will be reducing citizens’ rights.

“On the other hand, the PN’s motion to be discussed Thursday, when government cannot stop us from discussing it. Through this motion, we will address the peoples’ problems, the high cost of living,” Grech said.

Grech emphasised that Malta's continued decline in the international corruption index, dropping ten places in a year to its "worst position it has ever been", demonstrates the impact of corruption on the country's reputation and attractiveness for business investment.

"He is acting to protect himself, showing he is not interested in the country's reputation, attracting healthy and clean investment, or our economy moving forward properly so that you have a better quality of life,” the PN leader said.

Grech detailed the PN's proposals to lift the burden of the rising cost of living, including untaxed COLA, new allowances for pensioners, tax credits for employers, and the creation of a national fund to support Maltese operators who import and export.

Bernard Grech pointed out that studies, including by the Malta Chamber of SMEs, confirm that goods and services prices are rising due to the increased cost of living.

He criticised the government for increasing the population "without a plan", leading to overburdened infrastructure, particularly in healthcare.

Grech urged citizens and NGOs to join the PN in calling for change, emphasising the need for a new government that is "dedicated and focused to work for you.”