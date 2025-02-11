[WATCH] Abela dismisses Chamber of Advocates' concerns, says reform will strengthen inquiries

Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed the Chamber of Advocates' concerns that government’s planned reform will restrict citizens’ right to request a magisterial inquiry.

Abela was speaking to MaltaToday just after he addressed parliament during the second reading of the proposed reform, which was announced only last December.

On Saturday, the Chamber of Advocates expressed concern over the speed at which the bill haas been drafted. One of the chamber’s primary concerns is the proposed removal of a citizen’s right to approach an inquiring magistrate directly to report abuse. The chamber insists that it should be the courts, not the police, that determine whether an inquiry should be initiated

“We cannot accept amendments that obstruct a citizen’s right to effectively report abuse,” the chamber said.

Responding to the statement, Abela said, “Government is strengthening not restricting the right to request an inquiry,” as he referenced the fact that under the proposed changes, a judge will be involved in the process.

He referenced former PN minister Tonio Borg’s 2006 attempt to introduce his own magisterial inquiries reform, specifically, the proposal that the Chief Justice can only decide whether there is grounds for an inquiry. At the time, Labour MPs accused the PN government of being fascist, as they called it “a frontal attack on magistrates.”

Despite this, Abela said that he believes that the reform was good.

Abela spun the proposed requirement of forcing an individual to request a police investigation first as giving citizens the tools to gather evidence that they cannot gather themselves.

The proposed amendment also raises the level of proof required for an inquiry to be initiated, as one currently only needs prima facie evidence for an inquiry.

“God forbid that one doesn’t need more than prima facie evidence because we’ve seen so many innocent people crucified in courts,” Abela stated.

Abela also referenced a Venice Commission recommendation that would take away the court’s ability to investigate and give that power solely to the Attorney General, however, Abela said that such a recommendation was too aggressive.