Heated debate: Abela defends inquiries reform as Grech warns of rights erosion

Parliament has entered its second reading of Bill 125, which seeks to reform the way magisterial inquiries are appointed and carried out.

Prime Minister Robert Abela defended the bill, stating that it is based on recommendations from the Venice Commission's 2018 report on the rule of law in Malta. The report had suggested that magisterial inquiries be absorbed into what is now known as the Attorney General (AG).

The report states: “An independent Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with security of tenure should be established, who takes over prosecuting powers and the corresponding staff from the Attorney General, and the Police. Magisterial inquests should be absorbed into this function. The decisions of this DPP, notably not to prosecute, should be subject to judicial review.”

The DPP refers to what is now the AG, as this entity did not exist when the report was written.

Abela also stated that this reform of the magisterial inquiries process was part of the Labour Party’s 2022 manifesto. However, while the manifesto does call for a reform concerning magisterial inquiries, it is limited to the creation of a section within the judiciary that specialises in inquiries.

“This section will have the technical experts, legal persons, and administrative officials to ensure that inquiries can be carried out in the most professional way possible and in the shortest amount of time,” the manifesto states.

Abela's speech in parliament

Abela was the first to speak about the magisterial inquiries reform, stating that the reform is intended to prevent abuse of justice and encourage accountability. However, during the first part of his speech, he accused the Opposition of being populist and partisan.

“The Opposition has no credentials to talk about the rule of law. The people know this and judged them on their rule of law while in government,” he said.

Abela then listed three matters that he believes should be probed in a magisterial inquiry: the Nationalist Party’s missing financial statements, how Opposition leader Bernard Grech settled his tax dues, and whether former PN leader Adrian Delia received money to prevent MEP David Casa from getting re-elected.

On the Delia allegation, a magisterial inquiry was opened in 2020 on claims that Yorgen Fenech, who is being charged with masterminding Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, paid Delia to block Casa’s election bid, with the money allegedly never reaching the PN’s coffers.

“I’m not implying Delia did anything,” Abela said. “But I ask, why hasn’t the magistrate come out with the proces-verbal on this?”

Following an allegation from Labour supporter Karl Stagno Navarra, Abela also suggested opening an inquiry into the misappropriation of NI payments by the Nationalist Party.

Abela warned the Opposition that he will not hold back if they try to break people’s morale or insist on sending people to prison. “What you try to do to us, I’ll do to you,” he stated.

Referencing the past, Abela cited a 2008 ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that described the Maltese courts as an "all-in-the-family jamboree." The ruling involved a conflict of interest where Chief Justice Giuseppe Mifsud Bonnici presided over a case in which his brother, Ugo Mifsud Bonnici, had previously represented one party, later replaced by his nephew, Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.

When Abela began criticising the cabinet of the time for handpicking members of the judiciary, Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami interjected, pointing out that the same cabinet had appointed Abela’s father as president. Following this, parliament was suspended for ten minutes.

When parliament resumed, Abela continued explaining the reform, insisting that it will “elevate” magisterial inquiries to a more serious level. He also expressed remorse that the legal system failed permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri, Joseph Rapa, and Ronald Mizzi, all of whom are being charged for their involvement in the Vitals hospitals deal.

Abela also mentioned allegations made by former PN MP Jason Azzopardi, who implicated former minister Carmelo Abela in the 2010 HSBC heist. Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina challenged the prime minister to reinstate Carmelo Abela as a minister, to which Robert Abela responded by challenging Aquilina to publicly apologise to the former minister.

The prime minister went on to accuse Aquilina of laughing in parliament when Abela broke down in tears during a parliamentary speech last month while recalling the HSBC ordeal. On this, Aquilina requested a breach of privilege complaint against the prime minister.

Towards the end of his speech, Robert Abela spoke against involving foreign experts in magisterial inquiries.

“We believe in accountability, and that means not having foreign experts creating a racket to receive thousands of euros for work that could have been done by Maltese experts. They need to be proper experts, not fake experts,” he said.

Opposition leader responds

Opposition leader Bernard Grech responded to Abela’s speech, stating that the prime minister’s remarks in parliament confirmed that there is no moral justification for passing this law.

Grech accused Abela of spending 55 minutes attacking those who refuse to “bow their heads” to him.

“If there’s someone who won’t bow their head to the prime minister but does what the law says, according to the constitutional oath they take, it is the judiciary of our country. We always have faith in them - you don’t,” Grech said.

He pointed out that while Abela defended three permanent secretaries accused in the Vitals hospitals scandal, he failed to mention Joseph Muscat, who is also being charged in the case. Abela interjected, stating that he had said “and others” in his speech, but Grech dismissed this explanation.

“We have a prime minister that wants to decide who’s innocent and who isn’t. We believe in the magistrates, judges, and courts. Because we have trust and faith in them, they investigate and confirm the proof, and they have the tools, power, and resources to continue finding the truth because the Maltese people have a right to the truth,” Grech added.

On Bill 125, Grech argued that the legislation would deny Maltese citizens the rights they currently have. “You do the opposite of what you say. You say you’re strengthening citizens’ rights, but with what you’re trying to get through parliament, you’ll deny people their rights,” he said.

Justice minister attacks former chief justice's criticism

During parliamentary question time, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard dismissed former Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri’s criticism of the government’s magisterial inquiries reform as “the comments of a political fanatic.”

Last week, Camilleri commented on the Times of Malta’s website, stating that Bill 125 would shield politicians and their associates from investigation. He accused the government of “capturing” law enforcement institutions and depriving citizens of judicial investigations.

Attard read out a previous comment by Camilleri that called Labour Party members arrogant and the government spineless. He criticised Camilleri’s behavior, particularly given his past role as head of the committee that issues legal warrants.

“Not even the most fervent political supporters talk this way,” Attard said.

Abela also criticised Camilleri, stating that he had abandoned decorum and resorted to partisan attacks.

'A dictatorial government'

The only two other MPs to speak during the debate were Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul and PN MP Karol Aquilina. While Ellul kept to the party line on the party reform, insisting that he will vote in favour of the legislation, Aquilina adopted a harsher tone.

"This is a dictatorial government," he said. "This is a government that wants to capture power from all the state organs and hold it in its hands to do whatever it wants, to abuse as much as it wants, to steal as much as it wants, to murder as much as it wants."

This prompted the justice minister to speak up and ask Aquilina to withdraw his comment. When the Speaker asked Aquilina to clarify his words, he repeated that the government "wants to kill someone" but is not accusing a specific person of anything.

"This is a government that, with its behaviour, if it wants to kill someone, it can do so, and it doesn't want anyone to monitor what it is doing and hold it responsible for its actions."

When parliament adjourned, the Labour Party issued a statement condemning his comment. "At no point did Karol Aquilina substantiate his claim. The Labour Party notes that such lies do no credit to those who spread them, despite any intention to attack the government side. The Labour Party calls on Bernard Grech to condemn this statement made by one of his own MPs."