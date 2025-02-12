Parliament approves amendments ensuring harsher penalties for attacks on public officials

Parliament has approved a number of amendments aimed at increasing punishments for people who threaten or attack members of the disciplinary corps.

The amendments came following a violent incident in Ħamrun last September as two police officers were assaulted by a group of five people after issuing a parking fine.

The amendments will see public violence against officers being punished by a minimum of three years in prison, an increase from the current two years, to a maximum of seven years, an increase from five. This offence will carry a minimum fine of €10,000 and a maximum of €25,000.

When the person resisting arrest, or attacking the public official uses a weapon, the minimum prison sentence will increase to 18 months from the current 12 months and the maximum will go up to six years from four. The minimum fine will increase to €12,000 from €8,000 and the maximum will go up to €22,500 from €15,000.

Even fines for lesser crimes such as verbal abuse and threats will increase. The minimum fine in such cases will go up to €1,200 from €800 and maximum will increase to €7,000 from €5,000.

Other crimes contemplated at law perpetrated by two or more people against public officials will also see higher fines and longer minimum and maximum prison sentences.

In a short video on Facebook a few moments home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said that the amendments don't just add deterrents for would-be offenders, as he noted that this sends a message that even one case of violence is too much.