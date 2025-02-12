Reform will force Karin Grech, Raymond Caruana inquiries to conclude within six months: Karol Aquilina

Government’s magisterial inquiry reform will force all pending inquests, including those into the murders of Karin Grech and Raymond Caruana, to conclude within six months, Karol Aquilina said.

The Opposition justice spokesperson was speaking in parliament on Wednesday during the continuation of the debate on Bill 125. The debate at Second Reading stage started in Tuesday with a heated exchange that saw Prime Minister Robert Abela defend the Bill and Opposition leader Bernard Grech warning it erodes citizens’ rights.

“Government’s reform means the magisterial inquiries into the murders of Karin Grech, Daphne Caruana Galizia and Raymond Caruana, and the inquiries into Electrogas, the Montenegro windfarms and the Panama Papers, would all need to be concluded in six months’ time,” Aquilina told the House on Wednesday.

The Karin Grech and Raymond Caruana murders, which occurred in 1977 and 1986 respectively, were never solved and the magisterial inquiries remain open to this day, even if inactive.

The proposed reform includes several transitory clauses will ensure retroactive application of the law. One of the provisions of the reform is that pending inquests should be concluded within six months from when the Bill becomes law with the magistrate obliged to pass on the report to the Attorney General.

Aquilina slammed government’s imposition of a time limit on magisterial inquiries, saying the decision was “scandalous”, and only served to limit justice.

He called the reform “obscene”, insisting it was not needed. He said the government should have strengthened magistrates’ powers and not obstruct their work. “This is a law of darkness. We need more light,” Aquilina said.

He accused the government of wanting to amend the law because it had something to hide. “You are changing the law because you want to protect those whom you have protected time and time again in this very parliament,” Aquilina said.

He warned that government is repeating the mistakes it made “when creating the climate of impunity which led to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

Aquilina also claimed, without mentioning any names, that people are facing the same dangers the murdered journalist faced before her untimely death, “but the police and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà are doing nothing”.

On court experts, he said government’s reform is not what is needed. “I agree with the need to reform the way the court expert system works, but definitely not in this way,” he said, adding the reform will tie magistrates’ hands in appointing the experts they deem necessary in their search for justice.

He concluded by saying he is aware that a number of government MPs do not agree with the reform, comparing it to the Jean Paul Sofia case. “I urge you to pluck up the courage and stand up for what is right,” Aquilina concluded.

People should not suffer the burden of unfounded allegations – Owen Bonnici

Addressing the House, Culture Minister and former justice minister Owen Bonnici slammed Aquilina’s claims that government wants to “kill people” through the law.

“You know who kills people? Those who make fake allegations, and leave them to suffer the consequences,” he said.

The MP said people should not suffer the burden of unfounded claims, only for the truth to emerge years later.

“To stroke his ego, Jason Azzopardi has abused this clause in the law time and time again,” Bonnici said.

He also slammed former Nationalist and Opposition leader Simon Busutill, and former Justice Minister Tonio Borg for penning opinion articles against the reform.

“Tonio Borg, because he is lazy, never followed through on his proposal to reform the inquiries. Now he is speaking against it,” Bonnici said.

He concluded by saying there are a number of positive aspects in the new law, which he said help increase accountability and rights for those making use of the mechanism.