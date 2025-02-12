Caruana proposes new tax rate to encourage parents to have a second child

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said he wants to see government invest heavily in parents to encourage them in having a second child.

“For a nation to be strong and prosperous, it must have a well-prepared young generation, and the numbers in Malta show that we do not have that,” Caruana told parliament in his adjournment speech.

He proposed government create a new tax rate for families who have a second child.

The minister was speaking in reaction to a study by Prof. Anna Borg and Prof. Liberato Camilleri, commissioned by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE), which explored the issues surrounding work-life balance.

The study made headlines for two specific recommendations – a suggestion to extend school hours to incorporate extra-curricular activities, and a suggestion made by economics lecturer Rose Marie Azzopardi during the conference, for couples to have at least three children, rather than raising pets.

The minister said he took the time and analysed the numbers, and focused on a specific area – the reason why parents opt to have one or two children.

He said the study found that fathers of an only child have an average age of 32.4 years, while mothers are 31.4 years old. In contrast, parents of two children have their first child at an average age of 31 years for fathers and 29 years for mothers, meaning those with one child tend to become parents around 17 months later for fathers and 29 months later for mothers.

Income differences were also noted, with households with one child earning an annual average of €50,800, compared to €58,500 for those with two children—an additional €650 per month.

“The study suggests that financial considerations play a role in family planning decisions,” he said. “And you can understand that, raising children is expensive.”

He also said education is a significant factor in family planning.

The study suggests that higher education levels increase the likelihood of securing well-paid jobs and benefiting from more family-friendly measures. In contrast, individuals with lower levels of education are more likely to earn less and have a higher probability of stopping at one child.

“The choices they make, and the investment in themselves when they are younger, leads to a higher chance of parents having more children down the line. We should encourage children to remain in the educational system, as it has a direct impact on the future of the country. The study is clear,” he said.

Caruana went on to say that history has shown that for a nation to be prosperous, it must have a “well-prepared younger generation.”

Caruana presented demographic projections in parliament, based on data from the study, examining the future of Malta’s native population over the next 50 years.

According to the minister, if the current birth rates persist, the Maltese population—excluding non-native residents—stands at 406,000 today, with 24% aged 65 and over.

With a birth rate of 1.16% (around 3,300 births per year), the population is projected to decline to 336,000 in 25 years, with one-third of the population aged 65 or older.

By 2075, this figure could drop to 240,000, with 40% over 65. In 50 years, the Maltese population is estimated to shrink further to 166,000, raising concerns about long-term demographic sustainability.

The data, he said, shows Malta needs to address the concern of declining birth rate in an aggressive manner. According to the minister, government needs to incentivise families to have a second child.

“You don’t change this by increasing children’s allowance, you do that to help the family care for the children, and we have done that,” he said. “We have to look at creating a new tax rate for families who opt to have a second child. We have to incentivise them by giving them thousands of euro a year.”

He said such a tax regime would need a massive injection of funds by government.

“It has to cost millions, and when I say millions – 10, 15, 20 million will not suffice, it has to be much more than that,” he said.

He concluded by saying that the sentiment stems from his love for the country, and his wish to see it prosper.