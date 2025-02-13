PA proposes reactivation of expired permits from 2023 to address anomaly created two years ago

The Planning Authority is proposing the reactivation of development permits that expired between 1 January 2023 and 9 November of that same year.

Under the new rules, permits that would have expired in that period will now be reactivated and remain valid until end December 2026.

In a statement released on Thursday, the PA said the proposal came after discussions with the Kamra tal-Periti (KTP).

The nine months between January and November 2023 had been excluded from the last permit extension exercise carried out in 2023. The KTP had back then insisted the exclusion created an anomaly since permits issued before that period had been extended by six years and called for redress.

The current proposal seeks to address the anomaly by reactivating expired permits in that nine-month period and giving them a validity of two years.

Additionally, the proposed legal notice will extend the validity of permits that expired between 1 January 2025 and the date of coming into force of the new rules, until 31 December 2028.

The PA said this measure will enable it to “better manage its resources and reduce the administrative workload” associated with the processing of permit renewals.

“By streamlining operations, the authority will be able to focus its efforts on addressing key planning regulatory and procedural issues that require attention,” the PA said.

It emphasised that any permits revoked by the Court of Appeals are excluded from this extension.

The PA has published the text of the legal notice on its website for public consultation. Submissions must reach the authority on email [email protected] until 27 February.