SME Chamber: Legal amendments needed, but inquiry reform undermines the judiciary’s independence

The Malta Chamber of SMEs acknowledged the need for legal improvements, but said the proposed magisterial inquiry reform undermines the judiciary’s independence.

“The SME Chamber insists that any changes should reinforce trust in the system rather than diminish it,” it said.

The Second Reading debate on government’s proposed reform on magisterial inquires continued on Wednesday.

The chamber said a recent survey published by it highlighted that 42% of respondents identified the “lack of good governance,” while 40% pointed to the “level of corruption” as two of the most pressing issues the country is facing.

“These findings underscore the need for government action to address these concerns and implement measures to strengthen the fight against corruption,” it said.

Therefore, the chamber said, any amendments to the inquiries system must ensure they enhance good governance and actively combat corruption.

The SME Chamber also noted the proposed changes are being fast-tracked. Given the significance of the matter, the Chamber also urged authorities to address and prioritize pressing issues and concerns raised by businesses, particularly:

A reduction in income tax for businesses

A stronger fight against corruption, particularly in light of Malta's lowest-ever ranking on the international corruption index

Improvements in governance, especially in public procurement processes

These, among other recommendations, were put forward by the SME Chamber in its Budget 2025 proposals.