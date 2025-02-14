All 'honest' Maltese with democracy at heart should attend Sunday protest: Momentum

Momentum is urging “all honest Maltese, who have true democracy at heart,” to attend Sunday's protest in Valletta.

"The only positive element about the proposed amendments is the enforcement of the right of the victims to be regularly updated on the progress of magisterial inquiries and the automatic right for them to get a copy of the concluded inquiry. For the rest, these proposed amendments are text-book examples of how authoritarian regimes try to curtail the natural rights of their people,” party Secretary General Mark Camilleri Gambin said.

Several organisations will protest in Valletta on Sunday against government’s plans to stifle the right of ordinary citizens to directly petition the courts for magisterial inquiries.

“Robert Abela and Jonathan Attard simply cannot ignore the will of the people and trample over our rights,” Camilleri Gambin said.

He said people expect Labour parliamentarians to speak up against this “obscenity.”

“We do not want to see a repeat of the instances where you collectively voted to cover up for Konrad Mizzi and again voted blindly against a public inquiry on the Jean Paul Sofia tragedy,” he said. “If you have a minimum of decency and love for your country, you have to vote against such repressive proposals. You simply cannot afford to be on the wrong side of history once more.”